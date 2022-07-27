$1M Mega Millions ticket sold on Staten Island

The New York Lottery says 2 second-prize tickets for the July 26th Mega Millions drawing were sold in the state.

On was sold at Soham Enterprise at 1774 Forest Ave. on Staten Island. The ticket is worth $1 million.

A second ticket was sold at a Cumberland Farms store at 103 Maple St. in the Saratoga County town of Corinth. That ticket is worth $1,000,000.

There were also second prize winners in California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey (2), and Ohio.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.02 billion after no one won the jackpot with Tuesday night's drawing.

The cash option for the grand prize is $602.5 million before taxes. The drawing will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11 p.m. EDT.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 25. The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.