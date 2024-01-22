$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey!
NEW JERSEY - One lucky winner in New Jersey is waking up a millionaire!
A winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in the Garden State for Friday's drawing.
Officials have yet to say where in the state the lucky ticket was sold.
So far, no one has hit the Mega Millions jackpot as it grows to $262 million.
The next drawing is Monday night!