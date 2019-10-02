1 dead, several injured in Newark house fire
NEW JERSEY - Authorities say one person is dead and several others are injured after a fast-moving fire roared through a home in New Jersey's largest city.
One of those injured was a man who leaped from a second-floor window to escape. A police spokesman says the man is in critical condition with a head injury.
The fire in Newark broke out shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday and was fought by numerous firefighters. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the blaze.
The injured people were being treated at a hospital.
Their names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.
With the Associated Press