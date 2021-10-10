1 dead after helicopter crash in Orange County
NEW YORK - The New York State Police say they are investigating a fatal helicopter crash in Orange County that left one person dead.
According to authorities, the helicopter crashed near Storm King Mountain near State Route 218, nearly 70 miles north of New York City.
One person was declared dead at the scene.
State police are assisted at the scene by State Fire, local fire departments, and forest rangers. An investigation is ongoing.
