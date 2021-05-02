1 dead, 4 injured in New Rochelle shooting

article

One man was killed and four others were injured in a shooting in New Rochelle, police said.

Gunfire erupted just before midnight Saturday near Horton Avenue and Brook Street, New Rochelle police said in a statement.

A 29-year-old Brooklyn man was fatally shot in the neck, police said. His name was not immediately released.

A second victim was shot in the back and underwent surgery at a local hospital, police said. Three others were treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police have made no arrests.

