1 dead, 3 injured in Paterson shooting, 2 victims in critical condition

article

The Brief Four people were shot in Paterson, leaving one person dead. Two victims are in critical condition, and another is stable. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing with few details released.



A shooting in Paterson left one person dead and three others injured, according to prosecutors.

What we know:

Officials say the shooting happened around 6:13 p.m. April 18 in the area of 10th Avenue and East 29th Street.

When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

All four victims were taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center.

Authorities say a 20-year-old man from Oxford, New Jersey, was later pronounced dead.

Two of the victims are in critical condition, while a fourth victim is listed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released information about a suspect or what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 1-877-370-PCPO, email tips@passaiccountynj.org, or submit tips online.