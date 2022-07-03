1 dead, 3 injured in Queens quadruple shooting

article

A shooting at a mechanic shop in Queens has left one man dead, and three other people injured after gunfire erupted late Saturday night.

According to the NYPD, police received a 9-1-1 call about gunfire inside the shop located on 89th Avenue in the Richmond Hill section.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man identified as Justin Baerga, 24, with a gunshot wound to the head. Baerga was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the right leg and was taken to the same hospital in stable condition.

Two women, aged 17 and 18, were grazed in the head and torso. Both refused medical attention at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.