1 dead, 2 injured after seaplane crashes into pier in Queens

article

One person is dead and two others have been seriously injured after a single-engine seaplane crashed into a pier in Queens Sunday afternoon, according to the FDNY.

Three passengers were seriously injured after a small plane crashed into a pier in Queens. Credit: @FDNY via Twitter

The plane crashed into a concrete pier at Riverside Drive and 158th Street on the Long Island Sound around 3 p.m. Sunday, fire officials said. It wasn't immediately clear if the plane had been flying or taxiing on the water before the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane is a single-engine Cessna 182. It said the FAA will release aircraft registration information after investigators confirm it at the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board was notified and will determine the cause of the accident.