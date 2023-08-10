1 dead, 1 injured after Brooklyn double shooting

article

The NYPD is investigating after one man was shot and killed another was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

According to police, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of two men shot in front of a building on Sterling Place in Crown Heights.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest and a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The two victims were rushed to Interfaith Medical Center, where the 26-year-old was pronounced dead. The 29-year-old is listed in stable condition.

So far, there are no arrests and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.