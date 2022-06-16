1 dead, 1 critically injured after Brooklyn shooting

A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a double shooting in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

According to the NYPD, the incident happened on the second floor of an apartment building on Pulaski Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Responding officers found the woman, who has not yet been identified, shot and killed and a 53-year-old man shot in the back, but alive.

The man was taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say that a person of interest was taken into custody in connection to the shooting, and a firearm was recovered from the scene.