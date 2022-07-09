1 critical after police-involved shooting in Queens

article

A man is in critical condition after a police-involved shooting in Queens.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in St. Albans, off of 166th Avenue.

NYPD officers reportedly shot a male suspect, who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Officers were taken to area hospitals for treatment of tinnitus.

Details of what caused the shooting are currently unknown.

