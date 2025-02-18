Thief runs off with millions worth of jewelry from Macy's in Brooklyn

The Brief A thief made off with nearly $1.5 million worth of jewelry from a Macy's store in Brookyn, according to police. The individual stuffed the pieces into a suitcase before being confronted by a store employee. According to officials, on Feb. 10, the theif entered the Macy's at 422 Fulton Street around 10 p.m. when the store was closed.



A thief made off with nearly $1.5 million worth of jewelry from a Macy's store in Brookyn, according to police.

According to officials, on Feb. 10, they entered Macy's at 422 Fulton Street around 10 p.m. when the store was closed.

The individual then stuffed the pieces into a suitcase before being confronted by a store employee.

The individual then fled the store before police arrived.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).