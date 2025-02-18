Expand / Collapse search

Thief runs off with millions worth of jewelry from Macy's in Brooklyn

By
Published  February 18, 2025 12:30pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY

The Brief

NEW YORK - A thief made off with nearly $1.5 million worth of jewelry from a Macy's store in Brookyn, according to police.

According to officials, on Feb. 10, they entered Macy's at 422 Fulton Street around 10 p.m. when the store was closed. 

The individual then stuffed the pieces into a suitcase before being confronted by a store employee. 

The individual then fled the store before police arrived. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

  • This reporting is based on information from the NYPD.

Crime and Public Safety