Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from WED 4:27 PM EDT until WED 10:30 PM EDT, Somerset County
10
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Somerset County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 5:08 PM EDT until WED 6:15 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Ocean County
Flood Warning
from WED 2:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
High Wind Warning
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Eastern Monmouth County, Western Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 AM EDT until THU 7:00 AM EDT, Southern Queens County
Coastal Flood Warning
until THU 12:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
Coastal Flood Warning
from WED 4:00 PM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southern Westchester County
High Wind Warning
until THU 2:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Hudson County

Rhode Island man wins $4M lottery prize with scratch-off gifted by father

By Chris Williams
Published  April 3, 2024 12:49pm EDT
Lottery
Fox TV Stations
d1668a27- article

Steven Richard (Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery)

BARRINGTON, R.I. - A Rhode Island man won the $4 million lottery prize thanks to a scratch-off ticket that was gifted to him by his father. 

Steven Richard of Barrington won the money in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s "$4,000,000 Bonus Bucks" $10 instant ticket game.

Richard said he was having breakfast with his father last month when he was given a scratch ticket, as his father often does. However, Richard didn't play the game until later that day and was in shock that he had won the grand prize. 

What are the odds you win the lottery?

What are the odds you win the lottery? You're more likely to be struck by lightning.

He confirmed his winnings through the state's lottery app before telling his wife and father that he had won. 

Richard chose the cash option, leaving him with a one-time payment of $2.6 million before taxes. 

He said he plans to use the money to travel with his wife. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 