Fixed rates for private student loans drop, while variable rates rise

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 2:12 PM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
20
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:06 PM EDT until THU 8:15 PM EDT, Bronx County, Westchester County, Bergen County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 2:10 PM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Dutchess County, Kings County, Nassau County, Orange County, Putnam County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Ulster County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:23 PM EDT until SUN 5:42 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 8:45 PM EDT, Monroe County
Tropical Weather Statement
until FRI 6:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:15 PM EDT until THU 9:15 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Passaic County
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:22 PM EDT until THU 7:30 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 9:33 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:59 PM EDT until THU 10:00 PM EDT, Kings County, Nassau County, Queens County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 3:00 PM EDT until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Flood Advisory
from THU 5:38 PM EDT until THU 8:45 PM EDT, Nassau County, Suffolk County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 3:12 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County
Tropical Weather Statement
until FRI 1:45 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 9:57 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County

Fixed rates for private student loans drop, while variable rates rise

By Ashley Harrison
Published 
Personal Finance
Content provided by Credible, which is majority owned by Fox Corporation. Credible is solely responsible for this content and the services it provides.

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Credible-student-loans-iStock-1162366190.jpg

The latest private student loan interest rates from the Credible marketplace, updated weekly. (iStock)

The average private student loan rates for borrowers with credit scores of 720 or higher who used the Credible marketplace to take out student loans went in different directions during the week of June 28, 2021. Rates for fixed-rate loans with 10-year repayment terms fell, while five-year variable rates rose.

  • 10-year fixed rate: 5.47%, down from 5.70%, -0.23
  • 5-year variable rate: 3.49%, up from 2.98%, +0.51

Student loan weekly rate trends

a2735d64-cred1.jpg

Through Credible, you can compare private student loan rates from lenders without affecting your credit score.

Private student loan interest rates for the week of June 28, 2021, are comparable to rates from the same time last year. Throughout 2021, private student loan rates have remained relatively stable, marking only minor fluctuations week to week.

You should always exhaust federal student loan options first before turning to private student loans to cover any funding gaps. Private lenders such as banks, credit unions and online lenders provide private student loans. You can use private loans to pay for education costs and living expenses, which might not be covered by your federal education loans.

Interest rates and terms on private student loans can vary depending on your financial situation, credit history and the lender you choose.

Take a look at our partner lenders’ rates in the table below.

Private student loan rates (graduate and undergraduate)

Who sets federal and private student loan interest rates?

Congress sets federal student loan interest rates each year. These fixed interest rates depend on the type of federal loan you take out, your dependency status and year in school.

Private student loan interest rates can be fixed or variable and depend on your credit, repayment term and other factors. As a general rule, the better your credit score, the lower your interest rate is likely to be.

You can compare rates from multiple student loan lenders using Credible.

How does student loan interest work?

An interest rate is a percentage of the loan periodically tacked onto your balance — essentially the cost of borrowing money. Interest is one way lenders can make money from loans. Your monthly payment often pays interest first, with the rest going to the amount you initially borrowed (the principal).

Getting a low interest rate could help you save money over the life of the loan and pay off your debt faster.

What is a fixed- vs. variable-rate loan?

Here’s the difference between a fixed and variable rate.

  • With a fixed rate, your monthly payment amount will stay the same over the course of your loan term.
  • With a variable rate, your payments might rise or fall based on changing interest rates.

Comparison shopping for private student loan rates is easy when you use Credible.

Calculate your savings

Using a student loan interest calculator will help you estimate your monthly payments and the total amount you’ll owe over the life of your federal or private student loans.

Once you enter your information, you’ll be able to see what your estimated monthly payment will be, the total you’ll pay in interest over the life of the loan and the total amount you’ll pay back.

About Credible

Credible is a multi-lender marketplace that empowers consumers to discover financial products that are the best fit for their unique circumstances. Credible’s integrations with leading lenders and credit bureaus allow consumers to quickly compare accurate, personalized loan options ― without putting their personal information at risk or affecting their credit score. The Credible marketplace provides an unrivaled customer experience, as reflected by over 4,300 positive Trustpilot reviews and a TrustScore of 4.7/5.