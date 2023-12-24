Expand / Collapse search

Powerball numbers for Dec. 23; Christmas jackpot soars to $638M

By Lawrence Richard
Published 
Updated 3:21PM
Lottery
FOX Business

What are the odds you win the lottery?

What are the odds you win the lottery? You're more likely to be struck by lightning.

The Powerball jackpot drawing on Saturday evening ended without anyone winning its $620 million grand prize.

Saturday night’s winning numbers were 9, 14, 17, 18, and 53 with a red Powerball number of 6. The Power Play option was 3x.

Lottery ticket holders get their next chance to win on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, for an estimated jackpot of $638 million – with a one-time cash payout option of $321.1 million.

There were three winners of smaller cash prizes, including a ticket holder in Nebraska, who won $2 million after matching five numbers and the power play. Two additional winners in Arizona and Missouri matched the five winning numbers, netting them $1 million each.

POWERBALL JACKPOT RISES TO ESTIMATED $620M AFTER NO WINNER IN DECEMBER 20 DRAWING

There is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the grand prize, according to Powerball.

The last Powerball jackpot winning ticket was drawn in California on Oct. 11 when a lucky participant snagged the $1.765 billion prize – the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever.

Another Californian won the second billion-dollar prize of 2023 on July 19, the lottery said. The then-$1.08 billion jackpot remains the fourth-largest prize ever.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets can be purchased online or in-person.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

All winning tickets must be redeemed in the jurisdiction where they were sold.

Read more of this story from FOX Business. 