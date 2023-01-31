Powerball jackpot jumps to $653M

The Powerball jackpot jumped to an estimated $653 million following Monday night's drawing.

The cash option value is $350.3 million.

The winning numbers on Monday were 1, 4, 12, 36, 49 and the Powerball was 5. The Power Play was 2X.

The next drawing is slated for Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

POWERBALL WINNING NUMBERS FOR MONDAY'S $613M JACKPOT

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The jackpot was last won on Nov. 19, when a ticket in Kansas matched all five white balls and the red Powerball. That player clinched a $92.9 million jackpot.

Since then, the game has had 30 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

There were seven Powerball jackpots won last year, including the world record $2.04 billion jackpot that was hit by a single ticket in California on Nov. 7.

Jackpot winners can either select their prize as an annuity or a lump-sum payment. If the annuity option is selected, the winner is guaranteed to receive 30 graduated payments over 29 years.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The game is played on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Read more of this story from FOX Business.