Tax Day is here!

Tax day deals 2025

What you can do:

And to ease the stress of getting your finances in order, several restaurants are offering free food deals to help make the day a bit easier.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King will celebrate Guest Appreciation Day on April 15. Customers can get 20oz smoothies for just $3.99 all day long.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme says on Tuesday, when you order any dozen online, you’ll get a second dozen absolutely for free with code TAXBREAK.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen customers who sign up for the rewards program will get $10 off any $40 purchase from April 14 to April 17.

Potbelly

Potbelly is offering customers to buy one Big or Original sandwich and get an Original free with promo code BOGO.

Grimaldi’s

Customers can get $10.40 off a purchase of $30 or more at Grimaldi’s all day at participating locations.

Hooter's

Customers can get (1) select appetizer for $4.15 when you apply your reward in the Hooters app at checkout at participating locations only.

Olive Garden

The restaurant is offering a buy-one, take-one meal starting at $14.99. Guests can order one of their favorite menu items – served with unlimited breadsticks and soup or salad – and choose a second heat-at-home entree to enjoy later for free.

When will you receive your tax refund?

Dig deeper:

If you file your tax return electronically, the IRS says it should take 21 days or less to receive your refund. If you choose to receive your refund with direct deposit, it should take even less time. If you file a paper return, the refund could take four weeks or more, and if your return requires amendments or corrections, it could take longer.

The IRS cautions taxpayers not to rely on receiving a refund by a certain date, especially when making major purchases or paying bills.

Taxpayers can use the online tool Where’s My Refund? to check the status of their income tax refund within 24 hours of e-filing and generally within four weeks of filing a paper return.

Filing a tax extension: How to do it

