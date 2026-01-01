Here's how much New York's minimum wage will increase by in 2026

The Brief New York’s minimum wage will increase by $0.50 on Jan. 1, 2026, continuing a multiyear schedule. Starting in 2027, annual increases will be tied to a CPI-W formula with a possible economic "off-ramp." The 2025 minimum wage is $16.50 in NYC, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.50 across the rest of the state.



New York’s minimum wage is set to rise again on Jan. 1, 2026, marking the latest increase in the state’s multiyear schedule.

What we know:

The wage will go up by $0.50, following a similar increase that took effect Jan. 1, 2025. The new wage will be $17 for most employees in the state.

Under state law, the minimum wage will shift to an indexed system in 2027, when annual adjustments will be based on the three-year moving average of the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) in the Northeast. Officials may pause scheduled increases if certain economic or budget conditions trigger the state’s built-in "off-ramp."

Statewide minimum

For 2025, the statewide minimum wage stands at $16.50 for all New York City employees, as well as for Long Island and Westchester County. Workers in the rest of the state earn a minimum of $15.50 per hour. Rates for specific industries, including hospitality, building services, and home health aides, may differ under state wage orders. Fast-food workers earn $16.50 in New York City and $15.50 elsewhere in the state.

New York’s minimum wage has climbed steadily since 2016, with annual increases varying by region. Workers in the remainder of the state reached $15.50 in 2025, following years of incremental adjustments.

What you can do:

The Department of Labor emphasized that workers who are underpaid can file complaints. The agency also offers free educational seminars to help employers understand labor laws and avoid costly violations.

For questions or to file a wage complaint, workers may call 1-888-4NYSDOL.