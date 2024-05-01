North Carolina man wins huge lottery jackpot after sister dreams he won

A North Carolina man is celebrating after he won over $800,000 in the lottery — and after his sister dreamed he won big.

David Atwell, of Kannapolis, North Carolina, won $837,187 in the Cash 5 jackpot drawn on Saturday, April 27.

Earlier, his sister had a dream that he'd come into wealth, he told the North Carolina Education Lottery's website.

"In her dream I found a bunch of gold," he said.

"I guess dreams do come true."

Atwell told the lottery that his family had "always said I was the luckiest one" — something that is apparently the case.

wife collected his prize on April 29. (N.C. Education Lottery / Fox News)

He bought his $1 ticket from a convenience store in Kannapolis, a Charlotte suburb located northeast of the city.

Atwell's ticket matched all five of the numbers drawn in Cash 5, which was nearly a one in a million chance, said the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Checking into the lottery, Atwell was initially disappointed, as he realized that the jackpot had reset to $100,000, meaning someone had won that night's jackpot.

"I had no idea it was me," he said.

After he realized that he won, he had quite the reaction, his wife, Cherie Atwell, recounted to the lottery's website.

"He was hollering so much it scared the cat," she said.

Wasting no time, Atwell and his wife claimed his prize at the North Carolina Education Lottery's headquarters in Raleigh on Monday, April 29.

After taxes, he will still take home nearly $600,000.

With his winnings, Atwell said he plans on paying bills and giving some money to his church.

Cash 5 is a daily rolling jackpot game, said the North Carolina Education Lottery's website.

Five numbers are drawn each night and prizes are awarded for matching one to five of the numbers.

Tickets are $1, and jackpots start at $100,000 — and grow even larger until someone wins.

"Part of the fun of offering lottery games such as our popular Cash 5 game is they can ignite the power of a dream. Winning a jackpot like this is a dream come true," North Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Van Denton told FOX Business.

"And the money raised by such fun games — more than $1 billion last year — supports education programs that fuel the future of our state," he said.

