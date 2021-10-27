These are the top 10 most stolen vehicles in America, report finds

article

Any type of car can be a target for conspiring thieves, but some makes and models are stolen at higher rates than others, according to a new report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). Crime data shows that these vehicles were stolen at the highest rate in 2020:

Ford full-size pickup Chevrolet full-size pickup Honda Civic Honda Accord Toyota Camry Nissan Altima GMC full-size pickup Toyota Corolla Honda CR-V Dodge full-size pickup

Pickup trucks dominated the list, taking four out of the top 10 spots. Also popular among car thieves are Japanese models like Honda, Toyota and Nissan.

"For many people, a car is the second largest investment they will ever make behind a home," David Glawe, NICB president and CEO, said in a statement. "No matter what kind of vehicle you have, take steps to protect your investment – lock your car and take your keys."

The NICB recommends using common-sense protective measures like locking your doors, closing your windows and parking in a well-lit area. Additionally, theft protection devices like audible alarms, immobilizing devices and GPS tracking can keep you protected against auto theft.

But protecting your car doesn't end there. Even if you take all the necessary theft prevention measures, it may still be possible to become a victim of auto theft. That's why it's important to have a comprehensive car insurance policy that protects against theft.

Does car insurance cover theft?

With the rise in vehicular crime, it's important to note that not every auto insurance policy will keep you protected from auto theft . If you want to ensure that your car is covered against theft, you'll need a comprehensive auto insurance policy.

Most states require you to carry some form of bodily injury and property damage coverage, but comprehensive car insurance isn't mandatory. Still, the vast majority of drivers have comprehensive coverage, according to the Insurance Information Institute .

Comprehensive insurance covers theft and break-ins — some auto policies even cover the theft of personal items. Although this type of policy may have a higher premium , you may qualify for a discount through the insurance company if you have anti-theft devices.

How to file a claim if your car has been stolen

In the event your car is stolen, it's important to be prepared and know what steps to take. Here's what you should do if you're the victim of auto theft :

Contact the police immediately. You'll file a stolen vehicle police report, which your insurer will need to begin your claim. Report your insurance claim to your insurer. Come prepared with basic information like a description of the vehicle, including mileage, service records, the vehicle identification number (VIN), the license plate number, your car's title or the financing company's contact information and a list of the personal belongings within your vehicle. Receive your payout, minus the deductible. The insurance adjuster will hire an appraiser to determine the actual cash value of your car (ACV). If you disagree with the claim amount, you may be able to The insurance adjuster will hire an appraiser to determine the actual cash value of your car (ACV). If you disagree with the claim amount, you may be able to file an appeal

