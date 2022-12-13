Tashanea's gift guide
article
NEW YORK - Here is where you can buy some of the items that Tashanea Whitlow showed on Good Day New York as gift ideas.
Candles:
https://www.harlemcandlecompany.com/collections/gift-boxes/products/harlem-icons-holiday-gift-box
Retails for $204, but on sale for $190
Coasters:
https://www.personalizationmall.com/Wedding-Wreath-of-Love-Personalized-Tumbled-Stone-Coasters-p34810.prod
Retails for $29.99 on sale for $14.99
Necklace - "I AM LOVE" Mantra Necklace $46
Book "Let Go of That Sh*t Book" $13