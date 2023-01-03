Sweet Catch brings Carolina cuisine to Brooklyn

At "Sweet Catch", you can grab a meal and a history lesson at the same time. The new restaurant on Nostrand Avenue is being described as a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Sweet Catch Owner Ka-wana Jefferson says people keep stopping in to check it out and to say thanks, for bringing the concept to Prospect Lefferts Gardens. The food brings you the flavors of the 'Low Country', a region along the coast of the Carolinas.

But for Jefferson, opening it was also an opportunity to share some of the cultural nuances behind the dishes. So she started "Seafood Memory Mondays."

Every Monday on Instagram she shares photos that honor black culinary history and heritage and the theme is evident inside the restaurant where you'll also find historic photos. "Sweet Catch" has a big social media footprint with new customers happily posting about their experience.

There was also a recent write-up in "The New York Times." Chef Bryan Lindsay is the man behind the menu. He creates dishes like seafood pasta with a five-ounce lobster tail, seared shrimp and scallops, and the southern classic, shrimp and grits.

But the undisputed showstopper is "The Boil." Bartender Wade Appleton keeps customers happy with a lively list of cocktails, like the Mezcal infused "Blue Dress" which is topped with coconut flakes and the Nassau rum punch. "sweet catch" offers a happy hour every Tuesday through Friday.

From the decor, to the food and drinks, a lot of thought went into creating Sweet Catch. 'Low Country' Southern cuisine in the heart of Brooklyn.

For more information log onto www.sweetcatchbk.com