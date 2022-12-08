Al Sharpton denies he told Tawana Brawley to lie

Rev. Al Sharpton is defending his role in the Tawana Brawley case that captivated New York 35 years ago.

Brawley was found covered with feces and wrapped in garbage bags outside condos in Wappingers Falls, New York.

Brawley had told authorities that she had been held against her will for four days and repeatedly raped by a group of white men.

Her claims started unraveling and there was growing supicion that the story was made up.

In an appearance on Good Day New York, he denied that he told Brawley to lie.

"Why would I go and cover up anything?" Sharpton asked.

He went on to say that he never specifically asked Brawley about what happened.

"I believed what the lawyers told," Sharpton said. "I never asked a 15-year-old girl what happened."

A grand jury later dismissed the case.

Sharpton was on Good Day New York to promote his new documentary called "Loudmouth" which chronicles his life starting as a teenage preacher to an activist.

