Men's hair and grooming tips 2023

This new year it’s time to look good and feel great. Celebrity hairstylist and men’s grooming authority Kristan Serafino is helping your man look his best in 2023.

Serafino’s clients include Ryan Reynolds, Michael J. Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and Jason Biggs!

Based on a 2023 study by Crosswalk NYC, 43% of women are buying hair care and men’s grooming products for men.

And in 2020, over 6 million men in America purchased hair paste. Serafino revealed what’s in her go-to grooming kit for her celeb clients that anyone can use!

Watch the video for some of Kristan’s "Serafino Says" pro tips:

Sisley Paris - Buff and Wash Facial Gel ($135.00) https://www.sisley-paris.com/en-US/buff-and-wash-facial-gel-152400.html Jaxon Lane - Bro Mask Eye Gel ( $30 pack of 6) https://jaxonlane.com/products/bro-mask-eye-gels V76 Beard Oil - ($19. 00) https://v76.com/collections/shave-beard-care/products/beard-oil Boscia - Black Charcoal Blotting Linens ($10.00) https://www.boscia.com/products/black-charcoal-blotting-linens THE BEST PASTE.

To learn more about Kristan Serafino.