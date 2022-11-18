Inside The Radio City Rockettes rehearsals

Nothing symbolizes the holidays like the Christmas Spectacular starring The Radio City Rockettes. The action-packed 90-minute show opens Friday, November 18th, at Radio City Music Hall, the largest indoor theater in the world.

Fans can expect to see classics like the "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers," "The Christmas Spectacular," which opens the show, and their newly reimagined number, "Dance of the Frost Fairies."

"The Rockettes are transformed into fairies, and there's [are] fairy drones dancing around, above the audience, and on stage, at Radio Music Hall, the only place where you can see such an immersive experience," said Australia-born, Jackie Aitken. This Christmas makes Aitken's ninth season as a Rockette.

The high kicks, the precision, and those smiles make it look effortless. Rehearsing six hours a day, six days a week, for six weeks to ensure every show captivates its 6,000 audience members.

"Typically, we have two casts performing. Each cast will perform around 100 shows during the season," said Rockette Emily King. She recalled the first Rockette show she saw on tv.

"I knew from a pretty young age I wanted to do it." King says. "Thanksgiving, my family in Michigan would wake up and watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade...and I said, 'I wanna do that.'"

This year marks her fourth Christmas as a Rockette.

At 14 years old she saw her first show in person, after a family trip to New York.

"It just solidified that was my dream, and I kept working, and I am very honored to be here," King says.

You can catch the Christmas Spectular with the Radio City Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall until January 2nd, 2023.

