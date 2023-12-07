How to donate for 'Good Day Cares'

Come to Good Day New York Friday morning to drop off your donation!

FOX 5 NY is proud to partner this holiday season with the Food Bank For New York City!

Please join us Friday morning for "Good Day Cares!" – an on-air special that highlights efforts to give back to those in need with the annual Food Bank For New York City Food Drive. The goal is to raise enough funds now through Dec. 31 to provide 40 million meals to our neighbors across the five boroughs.

Many of our fellow New Yorkers are facing unprecedented challenges. Among the most pressing issues is food insecurity: nearly 1.2 million people in NYC are currently food insecure.

The holidays can be prohibitively expensive for any New Yorker, but especially those facing food insecurity. During the holidays, a meal is more than just food on a plate – it's a way to celebrate and affirm who we are and where we come from.

Here's how you can help:

Make a donation

Click here to make your donation now.

Drop off

Drop off your donation at our Good Day New York studio! Come to 205 E 67th Street on Manhattan's Upper East Side between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. when representatives of the Food Bank For New York City will be here to accept your donations live on-air.

Food Drive Preferred Item List

Vegetables

Canned Vegetables (Low sodium preferred)

Tomato Sauce

Vegetable Soups (Low Sodium Preferred)

Broth (Low Sodium Preferred)

Fruit

Canned Fruits (in juice or light syrup)

Dried Fruits

100% Fruit Juices

Proteins

Beans- canned or dry

Peanut Butter

Nuts

Canned Meat (chicken, beef, ham)

Canned Fish (tuna, salmon, sardines)

Canned Stews (chicken or beef)

Grains

Rice (white, brown, flavored)

Pasta/noodles

Cold Cereal

Hot Cereal (grits, oatmeal, farina)

Flour/Cornmeal/Baking Mixes

Whole Grain Crackers

Couscous

Dairy

Dry Milk packets

Shelf stable milk

Soy/Almond/Rice Milk

Specialty Items

Cereals

Nutrition Beverages (Boost, Ensure, Carnation Instant Breakfast)

Granola Bars

Other Items