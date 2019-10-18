A creepy Sleepy Hollow weekend

This weekend you can become part of the Sleepy Hollow Experience in Irvington, New York. It has been 200 years since the epic Halloween tale The Legend of Sleepy Hollow was written by Washington Irving.

You can tour Washington Irving's Sunnyside homestead, which features with actors, storytelling, and music. The whimsical house was built in 1835. Even President Martin Van Buren has visited.

You can learn more about the Sleepy Hollow Experience and other events at HudsonValley.org.

You can read The Legend of Sleepy Hollow on Gutenberg.org.