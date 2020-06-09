FOX SOUL: Celebrating black culture

FOX SOUL is a live and interactive streaming channel dedicated to being the heart and soul of the black community. Our programs celebrate black culture and deal with real topics that impact the everyday lives of the community, through frank and insightful dialogue with local and national personalities.

What affects someone directly affects us all indirectly, and FOX SOUL aims to foster a greater understanding of the black culture for those inside and outside the community. It is our desire and determination to entertain, educate and inspire, by offering a platform where the black voice and truth can unapologetically be heard.

Every weekday, we bring you a diverse range of content that showcases the voice of the community, including daily news, faith, lifestyle, and entertainment. Our programs motivate and uplift the culture with "The Black Report", "The Book of Sean", "Quarantine Cook-Off with Rickey Smiley", and "Cocktails with the Queens" hosted by Claudia Jordan.

As we grow, we strive to empower the African American audience and be a destination for the culture.

Our Voice. Our Truth.

FOX SOUL streams live every weeknight from 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT to 1 am ET/10 pm PT, and anytime on the FOX NOW app. You can also watch it here at the top of the page! (App users: Click here to watch)

You'll also find us on foxsoul.tv, the FOX SOUL App (iOS & Android), YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Tubi, Roku, and Xumo.