Congressional races take spotlight in Tuesday's primaries

Several more states hold primary elections on Tuesday, and though the presidential race is all but locked up, voters in three states have other races to decide as well.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump appear on primary ballots in four states: Arizona, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio. Trump also appears on the ballot in Florida, which has canceled its Democratic primary.

Further down the ballot, California and Ohio are holding special primaries to fill vacancies in the narrowly divided House.

Arizona presidential primary election results

Florida presidential primary election results

Illinois presidential primary election results

Kansas presidential primary election results

Ohio presidential primary election results

California primary

In California’s 20th District, nine candidates are competing to replace former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who resigned in December following his ouster from the speakership by members of his own party.

Ohio congressional primary

In Ohio's 6th Congressional District, voters are choosing the nominees to replace former Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, who resigned in January to become the president of Youngstown State University.

Ohio Republicans are also deciding a U.S. Senate primary featuring state Sen. Matt Dolan, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and businessman Bernie Moreno. The winner will face Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown this fall in a key race that could help determine control of the Senate.

Illinois congressional primary

Illinois is holding state primaries Tuesday besides the presidential contests. Three incumbent members of Congress face competitive challenges from within their parties.

Robert Yoon of the Associated Press contributed.