Live NY primary election results 2026: State Senate, Assembly, more
NEW YORK - New York is holding its 2026 primary election on Tuesday, which includes the race for governor — though Kathy Hochul and Bruce Blakeman are both running unopposed in their primaries.
PRIMARY RESULTS: GOVERNOR l US HOUSE l STATE SENATE l STATE ASSEMBLY l COMPTROLLER l ATTORNEY GENERAL
- MORE: New York primary election 2026: Key races, what's on the ballot
- MORE: New York primary: US House races to keep an eye on
By the numbers:
Track real-time primary election results below in the races for governor, U.S. House, State Senate, State Assembly, comptroller and attorney general.