Live NY primary election results 2026: State Senate, Assembly, more

The Brief Primary Election Overview: New York's primary election features a crowded field of candidates vying for their party's nomination in several races. Closed primary: New York operates a closed primary system. Only voters who are registered with a political party may vote in that party's primary. Tracking Results: Election results for both parties will be available here when polls close at 9 p.m.



New York is holding its 2026 primary election on Tuesday, which includes the race for governor — though Kathy Hochul and Bruce Blakeman are both running unopposed in their primaries.

PRIMARY RESULTS: GOVERNOR l US HOUSE l STATE SENATE l STATE ASSEMBLY l COMPTROLLER l ATTORNEY GENERAL

By the numbers:

Track real-time primary election results below in the races for governor, U.S. House, State Senate, State Assembly, comptroller and attorney general.