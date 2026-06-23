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Live NY primary election results 2026: State Senate, Assembly, more

By
FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published June 23, 2026 6:03 PM EDT
Published June 23, 2026 6:03 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Primary Election Overview: New York's primary election features a crowded field of candidates vying for their party's nomination in several races.
    • Closed primary: New York operates a closed primary system. Only voters who are registered with a political party may vote in that party's primary.
    • Tracking Results: Election results for both parties will be available here when polls close at 9 p.m.

NEW YORK - New York is holding its 2026 primary election on Tuesday, which includes the race for governor — though Kathy Hochul and Bruce Blakeman are both running unopposed in their primaries.

PRIMARY RESULTS: GOVERNOR l US HOUSE l STATE SENATE l STATE ASSEMBLY l COMPTROLLER l ATTORNEY GENERAL

By the numbers:

Track real-time primary election results below in the races for governor, U.S. House, State Senate, State Assembly, comptroller and attorney general.

NY governor primary results

 

NY US House primary results

NY State Senate primary results

NY State Assembly primary results

NY Comptroller primary results

NY Attorney General primary results

The Source

    • This article includes live results from the Associated Press.
2026 ElectionsNew York CityPolitics