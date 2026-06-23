New York primary election 2026: Key races, what's on the ballot

The Brief It's that time of year again, New Yorkers. Every New Yorker that is registered with a political party will be able to vote for the state comptroller, state Senate members and state Assembly members. Certain voters will be able to vote for candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives, depending on where they live.



It's that time of year again, New Yorkers – here's everything on the ballot that voters should keep in mind.

What's on the ballot?

What we know:

Every New Yorker that is registered with a political party will be able to vote for:

State comptroller

State Senate members

State Assembly members

Certain voters will be able to vote for candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives, depending on where they live – only voters residing in District 3 will be able to vote in a New York City Council race.

Races to keep an eye out

Dig deeper:

There are several notable races for New York City seats, including one that features eight candidates:

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, NYS Assemblymember Claire Valdez, NYC Councilmember Julie Won and public defender Vichal Kumar will go head-to-head in an attempt to succeed Rep. Nydia Velázquez, who is set to retire.

US Representative Nydia Velazquez, Democrat from New York, speaks during a press conference to introduce the "New Good Neighbor Act" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on February 10, 2026. The "New Good Neighbor Act" calls for the end of the Monroe Expand

Former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander – who touts an endorsement from Mayor Zohran Mamdani – is challenging incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman.

Eight candidates are vying for Rep. Jerry Nadler's soon-to-be open seat: Assemblymember Alex Bores, Assemblymember Micah Lasher, Jack Schlossberg, George Conway, Laura Dunn, Chris Diep, Nina Schwalbe and Patrick Timmins.

Political newcomer Darializa Avila Chevalier sets out to challenge Rep. Adriano Espaillat, who has held his seat for nearly a decade.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, former mayoral candidate Michael Blake and political organizer Jose Vega compete to represent several neighborhoods in the Bronx.