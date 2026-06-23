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New York primary: US House races to keep an eye on

By
FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published June 23, 2026 7:31 AM EDT
Published June 23, 2026 7:31 AM EDT
article

Voting signage at a polling location outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first day of early voting for a primary election in New York, US, on Saturday, June 13, 2026. New York will hold its primary election on June 23. Photographer: Michael

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The Brief

    • Numerous races for the U.S. House are featured in New York's primary election.
    • The majority of the races that are capturing public attention are for seats that represent areas of New York City.
    • Two of the outliers are for the Republican and Democratic primary regarding NY-3, which represents part of Long Island.

NEW YORK - There are numerous races for the U.S. House featured in New York's upcoming primary election.

U.S. House races

What we know:

The majority of the races that are capturing public attention are for seats that represent areas of New York City.

Two of the outliers are for the Republican and Democratic primary regarding NY-3, which represents part of Long Island.

Representative Tom Suozzi, a Democrat from New York, during a news conference on the Dignity Act outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 4, 2026. The biggest GOP test this week is whether the House and Senate can advance their

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In comparison, there are over a dozen races specifically concerning the five boroughs:

  • NY-6 (D) – Incumbent Rep. Grace Meng goes against former U.S diplomat Chuck Park
  • NY-7 (D) – Assemblymember Claire Valdez, City Councilmember Julie Won and public defender Vichal Kumar take on Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso
  • NY-9 (D) – Rep. Yvette Clark dukes it out with democratic socialist Joshua Bristol and political newcomer Michael Goldfarb
  • NY-10 (D) – Former City Comptroller Brad Lander challenges Rep. Dan Goldman
  • NY-12 (D) – Eight separate candidates vy for Rep. Jerry Nadler's open seat
  • NY-13 (D) – Longtime incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat and Mamdani-endorsed Darializa Avila Chevalier go head-to-head
  • NY-14 (D) – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is expected to defend her seat from new arrival Felipe Garcia
  • NY-15 (D) – Former assemblymember Michael Blake and political organizer Jose Vega go against Rep. Ritchie Torres

All the New York City Republican races are uncontested.

The Source: This article includes information provided by several New York government websites.

2026 ElectionsPoliticsNew York