New York primary: US House races to keep an eye on

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The Brief Numerous races for the U.S. House are featured in New York's primary election. The majority of the races that are capturing public attention are for seats that represent areas of New York City. Two of the outliers are for the Republican and Democratic primary regarding NY-3, which represents part of Long Island.



There are numerous races for the U.S. House featured in New York's upcoming primary election.

U.S. House races

What we know:

The majority of the races that are capturing public attention are for seats that represent areas of New York City.

Two of the outliers are for the Republican and Democratic primary regarding NY-3, which represents part of Long Island.

Representative Tom Suozzi, a Democrat from New York, during a news conference on the Dignity Act outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 4, 2026. The biggest GOP test this week is whether the House and Senate can advance their Expand

In comparison, there are over a dozen races specifically concerning the five boroughs:

NY-6 (D) – Incumbent Rep. Grace Meng goes against former U.S diplomat Chuck Park

NY-7 (D) – Assemblymember Claire Valdez, City Councilmember Julie Won and public defender Vichal Kumar take on Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso

NY-9 (D) – Rep. Yvette Clark dukes it out with democratic socialist Joshua Bristol and political newcomer Michael Goldfarb

NY-10 (D) – Former City Comptroller Brad Lander challenges Rep. Dan Goldman

NY-12 (D) – Eight separate candidates vy for Rep. Jerry Nadler's open seat

NY-13 (D) – Longtime incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat and Mamdani-endorsed Darializa Avila Chevalier go head-to-head – Longtime incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat and Mamdani-endorsed Darializa Avila Chevalier go head-to-head

NY-14 (D) – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is expected to defend her seat from new arrival Felipe Garcia

NY-15 (D) – Former assemblymember Michael Blake and political organizer Jose Vega go against Rep. Ritchie Torres

All the New York City Republican races are uncontested.