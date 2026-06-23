Meng v Park: The fight to represent Queens

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The Brief Incumbent Grace Meng is being challenged for her seat by former U.S. diplomat Chuck Park. New York's 6th congressional district includes several neighborhoods in Queens. Currently serving her 7th term in Congress, Meng is both the first and only Asian American congressmember from New York.



Incumbent Grace Meng is being challenged for her seat by former U.S. diplomat Chuck Park.

Meet the candidates

What we know:

New York's 6th congressional district includes several neighborhoods in Queens.

Grace Meng

Currently serving her seventh term in Congress, Rep. Grace Meng is both the first and only Asian American congressmember from New York.

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 3: Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., speaks during the "Women For Suozzi Rally," for former Tom Suozzi, Democratic candidate for New York's 3rd Congressional District, in Port Washington, N.Y., on Saturday, February 3, 2024. (Tom Will Expand

She is also the chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus and a co-chair of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combatting Antisemitism.

Meng emphasizes women's rights on her campaign website, stressing the importance of being able to access reproductive care. Other issues featured on her website include:

Fighting for access to health care

Defending against telefraud

Passing comprehensive immigration reform

Chuck Park

After serving as a State Department diplomat for several years, Park submitted his resignation in protest of President Donald Trump's administration. He was also a community advocate who focused on helping immigrant families access legal services.

On his campaign website, Park explicitly calls for the abolition of ICE, even going so far as to say that ICE officers should be prosecuted. Some other issues mentioned on his website include:

Fighting to pass Medicare for All

Investing in NYCHA

Banning congressional stock trading