Expand / Collapse search

NY-10 primary election: Goldman faces Lander

By
FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published June 23, 2026 8:01 AM EDT
Published June 23, 2026 8:01 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Voters in New York’s 10th Congressional District will decide a competitive Democratic primary between incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman and challenger Brad Lander.
    • Goldman, first elected in 2022, is running on his experience in Congress and record on issues like taxing the wealthy and immigration oversight.
    • Lander, a former city comptroller and mayoral candidate, is positioning himself as a progressive alternative with support from left-leaning leaders and policy priorities.

NEW YORK CITY - Voters in New York’s 10th Congressional District will head to the polls for a closely watched Democratic primary that could reshape representation across Lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn.

What we know:

The race features an incumbent facing a high-profile challenger with deep ties to the district, and has drawn attention as top Democrats line up on opposing sides. 

Here’s what to know about the candidates.

What to know about Rep. Dan Goldman

Rep. Dan Goldman talks ICE, campaign funding
Rep. Dan Goldman talks ICE, campaign funding

Rep. Dan Goldman talks ICE, campaign funding

Rep. Dan Goldman discusses legislation that would limit ICE agents and potentially gaining access to facilities that are detaining migrants, as well as using his own funds to support his campaign against former NYC Comptroller Brad Lander.

Dig deeper:

Dan Goldman is the incumbent and was first elected in 2022 after self-funding his campaign in a crowded primary. 

He has since built seniority in Congress, focusing on issues including taxing the wealthy and oversight of immigration conditions, with work tied to detainees at 26 Federal Plaza. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 08: Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) and Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) arrive to perform congressional visits to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention cells in 26 Federal Plaza on May 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mich

Expand

Goldman is again investing heavily in his campaign and emphasizing his legislative experience and record in office. 

Gov. Kathy Hochul is backing his reelection bid, aligning with the incumbent as he faces a challenge from progressive candidate Brad Lander and underscoring a divide within the Democratic Party.

What to know about Brad Lander

Brad Lander is a former New York City comptroller and City Council member who previously represented parts of the district. 

Featured

NYC mayoral candidate Brad Lander arrested, released by ICE
article

NYC mayoral candidate Brad Lander arrested, released by ICE

Lander said he remains committed to showing up for immigrant families in court and encouraged peaceful protest.

The 56-year-old Missouri native is a progressive who, during his time in City Council, focused largely on police reform.

He was first elected to the City Council in 2009, later serving as the Deputy Leader for Policy. 

In 2021, Lander was elected as the 45th City Comptroller and assumed office on Jan. 2022.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Former NYC Comptroller Brad Lander and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speak with supporters after a campaign event in front of the New York Stock Exchange on April 24, 2026 in New York City. Lander was joined by Warren, w

Expand

He was notably endorsed by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

He recently ran in the 2025 Democratic mayoral primary, where he finished with about 23% of the vote in the first round.

Brad Lander on his campaign for Congress
Brad Lander on his campaign for Congress

Brad Lander on his campaign for Congress

Former NYC Comptroller Brad Lander tells FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay about running against Congressman Dan Goldman in the Democratic primary, and Mayor Zohran Mamdani's support for his campaign.

Lander is running as a progressive challenger, highlighting his alignment with left-leaning leaders and backing policies such as restricting U.S. military aid to Israel while advocating for broader economic reforms.

What’s shaping the race

Congressman Dan Goldman, right, talks with New York City Comptroller Brad Lander before speaking at a press conference outside the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 in Manhattan, New York. (Barry Williams/ New York Daily News)

Both candidates share some policy overlap, including support for higher taxes on the wealthy and criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza, but they are drawing sharper contrasts in how they would approach the role. 

Politics Unusual: Congressman Goldman, NYS Sen. Chan
Politics Unusual: Congressman Goldman, NYS Sen. Chan

Politics Unusual: Congressman Goldman, NYS Sen. Chan

In this week's episode of Politics Unusual, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay speaks with Congressman Dan Goldman about his relationship with Mayor Mamdani, along with his campaign against former NYC Comptroller Brad Lander. Also, a conversation with NYS Sen. Steve Chan.

Rep. Dan Goldman is emphasizing his time in Congress, legislative record and work on oversight, while Brad Lander is positioning himself as part of a newer progressive bloc aligned with New York City’s left-leaning leadership. 

The two also differ on foreign policy, with Lander saying he would oppose additional U.S. military aid to Israel under current conditions.

Why you should care:

Endorsements and money are also playing a major role. 

Gov. Hochul is backing Goldman, while New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has endorsed Lander, reflecting a broader divide within the Democratic Party.

Goldman has also pledged to spend significant personal funds on the race, which could shape how competitive the contest becomes.

What's next:

The outcome of this primary will determine who represents a key New York City district in Congress and could influence the balance between more centrist and progressive voices within the Democratic Party. 

The winner will help shape decisions on issues like taxation, foreign policy and immigration, all of which directly affect New Yorkers.

The Source: This article is based on information from previous FOX 5 NY reporting, the New York Times and City & State New York.

2026 ElectionsPoliticsNew York City