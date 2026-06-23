Live NYC primary election results 2026: US House races

The Brief Primary Election Overview: New York's primary election features a crowded field of candidates vying for their party's nomination in several races. Closed primary: New York operates a closed primary system. Only voters who are registered with a political party may vote in that party's primary. Tracking Results: Election results for both parties will be available here when polls close at 9 p.m.



New York is holding its 2026 primary election on Tuesday, and there are numerous races for the U.S. House.

PRIMARY RESULTS: NY-3 l NY-5 l NY-6 l NY-7 l NY-8 l NY-9 l NY-10 l NY-11 l NY-12 l NY-13 l NY-14 l NY-15

By the numbers:

The majority of the races that are capturing public attention are for seats that represent areas of New York City. Track real-time primary election results below.

NY-3: GOP primary

NY-5: GOP primary

NY-6: GOP primary

NY-7: GOP primary

NY-8: GOP primary

NY-9: GOP primary

NY-10: GOP primary

NY-11: GOP primary

NY-12: GOP primary

NY-13: GOP primary

NY-14: GOP primary

NY-15: GOP primary