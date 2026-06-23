Live NYC primary election results 2026: US House races
NEW YORK CITY - New York is holding its 2026 primary election on Tuesday, and there are numerous races for the U.S. House.
PRIMARY RESULTS: NY-3 l NY-5 l NY-6 l NY-7 l NY-8 l NY-9 l NY-10 l NY-11 l NY-12 l NY-13 l NY-14 l NY-15
- MORE: New York primary election 2026: Key races, what's on the ballot
- MORE: New York primary: US House races to keep an eye on
By the numbers:
The majority of the races that are capturing public attention are for seats that represent areas of New York City. Track real-time primary election results below.