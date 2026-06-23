Live NY-7 Democratic primary election results 2026
NEW YORK - New Yorkers in the 7th congressional district went to the polls to choose a successor to longtime Rep. Nydia Velázquez after the congresswoman announced she would retire.
- MORE: New York primary election 2026: Key races, what's on the ballot
- MORE: New York primary: US House races to keep an eye on
Live 2026 NY-7 Dem primary election results
What we know:
The candidates include Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Assemblymember Claire Valdez and City Councilmember Julie Won. The race has drawn several progressive candidates from across Brooklyn and Queens and quickly become one of the most closely watched Democratic primaries.
New York’s 7th congressional district spans parts of western Queens and north Brooklyn, including neighborhoods such as Long Island City, Greenpoint and Williamsburg. The district has long been considered one of the city’s most progressive congressional seats.