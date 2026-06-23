Live NY-7 Democratic primary election results 2026

The Brief Primary Election Overview: New York's primary election features a crowded field of candidates vying for their party's nomination in several races. Closed primary: New York operates a closed primary system. Only voters who are registered with a political party may vote in that party's primary. Tracking Results: Election results for both parties will be available here when polls close at 9 p.m.



New Yorkers in the 7th congressional district went to the polls to choose a successor to longtime Rep. Nydia Velázquez after the congresswoman announced she would retire.

Live 2026 NY-7 Dem primary election results

What we know:

The candidates include Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Assemblymember Claire Valdez and City Councilmember Julie Won. The race has drawn several progressive candidates from across Brooklyn and Queens and quickly become one of the most closely watched Democratic primaries.

New York’s 7th congressional district spans parts of western Queens and north Brooklyn, including neighborhoods such as Long Island City, Greenpoint and Williamsburg. The district has long been considered one of the city’s most progressive congressional seats.