Live NY-13 Democratic primary election results 2026
NEW YORK CITY - It's the old guard versus the new guard – Mamdani-backed Darializa Avila Chevalier will go head-to-head with incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat in New York's 13th Congressional District.
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Live 2026 NY-13 Dem primary election results
What we know:
Rep. Espaillat has represented NY-13 for nearly a decade, and is currently the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. As opposed to Espaillat, Chevalier is a newcomer to the political sphere. She was previously an investigator at the Neighborhood Defender Services of Harlem, a group that provides legal representation to the Harlem community.