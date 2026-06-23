Live NY-13 Democratic primary election results 2026

The Brief Primary Election Overview: New York's primary election features a crowded field of candidates vying for their party's nomination in several races. Closed primary: New York operates a closed primary system. Only voters who are registered with a political party may vote in that party's primary. Tracking Results: Election results for both parties will be available here when polls close at 9 p.m.



It's the old guard versus the new guard – Mamdani-backed Darializa Avila Chevalier will go head-to-head with incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat in New York's 13th Congressional District.

Live 2026 NY-13 Dem primary election results

What we know:

Rep. Espaillat has represented NY-13 for nearly a decade, and is currently the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. As opposed to Espaillat, Chevalier is a newcomer to the political sphere. She was previously an investigator at the Neighborhood Defender Services of Harlem, a group that provides legal representation to the Harlem community.

FULL ELECTION RESULTS