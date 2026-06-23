Live NY-12 Democratic primary election results 2026

The Brief Primary Election Overview: New York's primary election features a crowded field of candidates vying for their party's nomination in several races. Closed primary: New York operates a closed primary system. Only voters who are registered with a political party may vote in that party's primary. Tracking Results: Election results for both parties will be available here when polls close at 9 p.m.



Rep. Jerry Nadler is not seeking reelection – and there are eight candidates vying to fill that vacuum in New York's 12th Congressional District.

Live 2026 NY-12 Dem primary election results

What we know:

The eight candidates fighting to succeed Nadler include Assemblymember Alex Bores, Assemblymember Micah Lasher, Jack Schlossberg, George Conway, Laura Dunn, Chris Diep, Nina Schwalbe and Patrick Timmins.

FULL ELECTION RESULTS