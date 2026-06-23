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Live NY-12 Democratic primary election results 2026

By
FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published June 23, 2026 6:50 PM EDT
Published June 23, 2026 6:50 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Primary Election Overview: New York's primary election features a crowded field of candidates vying for their party's nomination in several races.
    • Closed primary: New York operates a closed primary system. Only voters who are registered with a political party may vote in that party's primary.
    • Tracking Results: Election results for both parties will be available here when polls close at 9 p.m.

NEW YORK CITY - Rep. Jerry Nadler is not seeking reelection – and there are eight candidates vying to fill that vacuum in New York's 12th Congressional District.

Live 2026 NY-12 Dem primary election results

What we know:

The eight candidates fighting to succeed Nadler include Assemblymember Alex Bores, Assemblymember Micah Lasher, Jack Schlossberg, George Conway, Laura Dunn, Chris Diep, Nina Schwalbe and Patrick Timmins.

FULL ELECTION RESULTS

The Source

    • This article includes live results from the Associated Press.
2026 ElectionsPoliticsNew York City