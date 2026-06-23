Live NY-12 Democratic primary election results 2026
NEW YORK CITY - Rep. Jerry Nadler is not seeking reelection – and there are eight candidates vying to fill that vacuum in New York's 12th Congressional District.
- MORE: New York primary election 2026: Key races, what's on the ballot
- MORE: New York primary: US House races to keep an eye on
Live 2026 NY-12 Dem primary election results
What we know:
The eight candidates fighting to succeed Nadler include Assemblymember Alex Bores, Assemblymember Micah Lasher, Jack Schlossberg, George Conway, Laura Dunn, Chris Diep, Nina Schwalbe and Patrick Timmins.