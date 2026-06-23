Live NY-10 Democratic primary election results 2026

The Brief Primary Election Overview: New York's primary election features a crowded field of candidates vying for their party's nomination in several races. Closed primary: New York operates a closed primary system. Only voters who are registered with a political party may vote in that party's primary. Tracking Results: Election results for both parties will be available here when polls close at 9 p.m.



Voters in New York’s 10th Congressional District headed to the polls for a closely watched Democratic primary that could reshape representation across Lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn.

Live 2026 NY-10 Dem primary election results

What we know:

The race featured an incumbent facing a high-profile challenger with deep ties to the district, and has drawn attention as top Democrats line up on opposing sides.

FULL ELECTION RESULTS

Dan Goldman is the incumbent and was first elected in 2022 after self-funding his campaign in a crowded primary. Brad Lander is a former New York City comptroller and City Council member who previously represented parts of the district.