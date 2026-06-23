Live NY-10 Democratic primary election results 2026
NEW YORK CITY - Voters in New York’s 10th Congressional District headed to the polls for a closely watched Democratic primary that could reshape representation across Lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn.
- MORE: New York primary election 2026: Key races, what's on the ballot
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Live 2026 NY-10 Dem primary election results
What we know:
The race featured an incumbent facing a high-profile challenger with deep ties to the district, and has drawn attention as top Democrats line up on opposing sides.
Dan Goldman is the incumbent and was first elected in 2022 after self-funding his campaign in a crowded primary. Brad Lander is a former New York City comptroller and City Council member who previously represented parts of the district.