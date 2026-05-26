NY primary voter guide 2026: Key dates, deadlines and what to know

The Brief New Yorkers will soon head to the polls for the 2026 primary elections, which will help decide party nominees for key city, state and federal offices. Important deadlines include June 13 for voter registration and mail or online absentee ballot requests, with early voting running from June 13 through June 21. The primary election will take place on June 23, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.



New Yorkers will soon head to the polls for the 2026 primary elections, kicking off a critical voting season that will help shape leadership at the city, state and federal levels.

Early voting began Saturday in New York City.

NY primary elections 2026

Why you should care:

From Albany to Washington and even local City Council seats, the outcomes of these races will influence policy decisions that impact daily life across the five boroughs.

Here is your guide to the primaries, including what’s on the ballot and key dates to know before Election Day.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: People vote in the mayoral primary election at the Park Slope Armory YMCA on June 24, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The latest polls show a near tie between former Governor Andrew Cuomo and his rival to Expand

When is the primary election?

The New York primary election is set for June 23. Primary elections determine which candidates from each political party will advance to the general election later in the year. Only voters registered with a political party holding a primary can participate.

What is the voter registration deadline?

Voters must be registered by June 13, whether registering in person, by mail or online. Mail applications must be received by that date.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: New Yorkers vote to pick their new mayor at an election site in midtown Manhattan on November 04, 2025 in New York City. The latest polls show the front-runner continues to be Zohran Mamdani, holding a clear lead ove Expand

What is the absentee or mail-in ballot request deadline?

Requests to vote by absentee or mail-in ballot must be submitted by June 13, if applying online or by mail. In-person requests can be made through June 22.

Completed absentee or mail-in ballots must be returned in person by June 23. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by June 23.

Is early voting available?

Yes. Early voting is available to all eligible voters.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Voting stickers are seen during the New York Primary elections at the Brooklyn Museum on June 17, 2025 in the Prospect Heights neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City. Early voting is underway with the prim Expand

When does early voting take place?

Early voting runs from June 13 through June 21, giving voters multiple opportunities to cast their ballot ahead of Election Day.

When are polls open on Election Day?

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time on June 23.

Signage directing voters outside a polling center at PS 103 Hector Fontanez in the Wakefield neighborhood of the Bronx borough of New York, US, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Progressive "Squad" member Jamaal Bowman is embroiled in an acrimonious battle Expand

What’s on the ballot in the June primary?

Voters will see a mix of city, state and federal races. These offices play a key role in shaping policies that affect New Yorkers statewide and locally.

All voters registered with a major political party can vote for:

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D ) is running for reelection Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman (R) is the leading Republican candidate Governor and lieutenant governor) is running for reelectionis the leading Republican candidate

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D ) is running for reelection ) is running for reelection

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman (R) is the leading Republican candidate is the leading Republican candidate

Depending on where they live, some voters may also see:

U.S. House of Representatives

City Council, limited to Council District 3

Voters can check their district and polling location ahead of time to confirm exactly what will appear on their ballot.

What happens after the primary?

What's next:

Winners of each party’s primary will move on to the general election in November.

That election is open to all eligible voters, regardless of party affiliation, and may also include ballot proposals addressing statewide or local issues.