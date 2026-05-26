NY-7 congressional race: Meet the candidates running to replace Nydia Velázquez

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The Brief New Yorkers in the 7th Congressional District are preparing to choose a successor to longtime Rep. Nydia Velázquez in a closely watched Democratic primary. The race between Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Assembly Member Claire Valdez and City Council Member Julie Won has highlighted divisions within New York City’s progressive movement, including between Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates and more institutionally aligned progressives. Candidates have competed for support from labor unions, elected officials and political organizations while also posting strong fundraising numbers, with Valdez leading the field in contributions during the first reporting period.



New Yorkers in the 7th Congressional District will head to the polls to choose a successor to longtime Rep. Nydia Velázquez after the congresswoman announced she would retire.

US Representative Nydia Velazquez, Democrat from New York, speaks during a press conference to introduce the "New Good Neighbor Act" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on February 10, 2026. The "New Good Neighbor Act" calls for the end of the Monroe Expand

What we know:

The race has drawn several progressive candidates from across Brooklyn and Queens and quickly became one of the most closely watched Democratic primaries in New York City.

SKIP TO: Antonio Reynoso | Claire Valdez | Julie Won | Vichal Kumar | POLLS

Where is New York’s 7th Congressional District?

New York’s 7th Congressional District spans parts of western Queens and north Brooklyn, including neighborhoods such as Long Island City, Greenpoint and Williamsburg. The district has long been considered one of the city’s most progressive congressional seats and is currently represented by Rep. Nydia Velázquez.

Divided Democrats

The contest has also highlighted divisions within the city’s left wing, with candidates backed by different labor groups, political organizations and progressive factions.

The field includes Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Assembly Member Claire Valdez and City Council Member Julie Won.

Here’s what to know about the candidates:

Antonio Reynoso, Brooklyn borough president, during a rally for 32BJ SEIU residential building service workers in New York, US, on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. New York City doormen and other staff voted to authorize a strike, inching closer to a poten Expand

Reynoso, the Brooklyn borough president, was the first major candidate to enter the race after several other potential contenders declined to run.

Endorsements

He has secured endorsements from a range of labor unions and progressive organizations, including the New York Working Families Party, 32BJ SEIU, DC 37, the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council, New Kings Democrats and Citizen Action New York.

He also has support from Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Attorney General Letitia James and the Queens Democratic Party.

Former Rep. Nydia Velázquez endorsed Reynoso after publicly criticizing former New York City Mayor Eric Adams for backing another candidate in the race.

Reynoso has emphasized his experience in elected office and his ties to communities across Brooklyn and Queens. Before becoming borough president, he served on the New York City Council.

By the numbers:

Regardless, Reynoso trailed the other leading candidates in fundraising during the first quarter.

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2025/08/15: NY Assemblymember Claire Valdez. Members of the Stop The Williams Pipeline Coalition, New York residents, and elected officials hand-delivered over 11,000 new public comments marking 50,000 in total to Expand

Valdez is a state assembly member and member of the Democratic Socialists of America. She entered the race shortly after Reynoso.

Valdez, a democratic socialist endorsed by NYC-DSA and Mayor Mamdani, is among the candidates running to succeed retiring Rep. Nydia Velazquez.

Endorsements

She has the backing of New York City’s Democratic Socialists of America chapter and endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders and several socialist lawmakers in the state Legislature.

Mamdani influence

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2026/03/31: Mayor Zohran Mamdani during the meeting with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at UN Headquarters. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the United Auto Workers have also endorsed Valdez in the race to represent New York’s 7th Congressional District, which includes parts of western Queens and north Brooklyn. She also has support from UAW Region 9A and UAW President Shawn Fain.

Before joining the Legislature, Valdez organized clerical and support staff workers at Columbia University with the union local representing those employees.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: NYC Council Member Julie Won walks the runway at the Style Across The Aisle showcase during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Won, a New York City councilmember representing parts of Queens, entered the race later than the other major candidates.

Her candidacy added another progressive contender to the field and complicated what some political observers viewed as a contest between Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates and more institutionally aligned progressives.

Won has represented western Queens on the City Council and has focused on issues affecting neighborhoods in the district.

Political observers have described her candidacy as a potential wildcard in the race because of her base in Queens and ability to draw support from voters outside the coalitions backing Reynoso and Valdez.

Kumar is a public defender and attorney who entered the race for New York’s 7th Congressional District after working for more than two decades in legal advocacy and public defense.

The son of working-class immigrants, Kumar has centered his campaign on his experience representing clients facing housing instability, job insecurity, healthcare barriers and immigration-related issues. He previously worked at The Bronx Defenders, where he advocated for people navigating the criminal justice and social services systems while attending law school at night.

Kumar has framed his campaign around immigration enforcement, workers’ rights and healthcare access. His platform includes calls to dismantle ICE, expand protections for workers and guarantee universal healthcare.

His campaign has also emphasized rejecting corporate PAC and AIPAC donations.

A May Emerson College Polling/PIX11 survey found Assembly Member Claire Valdez leading the Democratic primary field in New York’s 7th Congressional District with 23% support among likely Democratic primary voters. Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso followed with 21%, while City Council Member Julie Won received 13%. Forty-three percent of voters said they were undecided ahead of the June primary.

The survey also found strong approval ratings for Mayor Zohran Mamdani among Democratic primary voters in the district, with 78% approving of his job performance.