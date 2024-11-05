Live NY congressional district 17 election results

article

In New York's 17th congressional district, votes are being counted in the closely contested race between Rep. Mike Lawler and Democrat Mondaire Jones.

This is one of many tight contests in suburban New York City districts that could determine the balance of power in the U.S. House.

NY-17 live election results

Who is favored to win?

According to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, Republican Lawler has a slight advantage over Jones. 538 forecasts Lawler maintaining a slight edge over Jones.

In 2022, Republican Mike Lawler narrowly defeated U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat who had been in office for a decade.

Who is Mike Lawler?

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., listens to a speaker during a "Back the Blue," campaign rally in Congers, N.Y., on Friday, October 18, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Lawler is a first-term U.S. congressional representative, elected in 2022 when he unseated former Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who, at the time, chaired the powerful Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

During his first bid, Lawler was a first-term GOP New York State assembly member and cast himself as a bipartisan while emphasizing the politics of bail reform and crime.

Prior, he served as deputy town supervisor in Orangetown, Rockland County, and was a senior advisor to the Westchester County Executive, according to this website.

Who is Mondaire Jones?

U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-NY, center, talks to campaign volunteers and staff during a canvass kick-off on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, Aug. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Mondaire Jones, a Harvard Law graduate, was elected to Congress in 2020 but lost his seat when the boundaries of his district were redrawn. In 2022, he ran in NY-10, which represents parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, but lost in the Democratic primary to Rep. Dan Goldman.

When elected, the Democratic congressman was one of the first two openly gay Black men to serve in the House, according to the Associated Press.

Though initially elected on a progressive platform, Jones has worked hard to appeal to moderates in this tightly contested race.