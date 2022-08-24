Expand / Collapse search

New York primary: Dan Goldman defeats crowded Democratic field

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
2022 Midterm Elections
U.S. House candidate Daniel Goldman [Good Day New York Interview]

Attorney Daniel Goldman came to Good Day New York to talk about the race with Rosanna Scotto and Bianca Peters.

NEW YORK - Attorney Dan Goldman defeated several candidates for the Democratic nomination in a newly drawn U.S. House district that covers parts of Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn, according to The Associated Press.

Goldman is a former federal prosecutor who served as an impeachment lawyer in the Democrats' inquiry against then-President Donald Trump.

Goldman built his reputation as a federal prosecutor working on organized crime and securities fraud cases in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. He garnered a degree of national recognition as the lead counsel for House Democrats in Trump's first impeachment hearing.

He defeated a crowded field of Democrats that included Assembly Member Yuh-Line Niou and Rep. Mondaire Jones.

Candidate Dan Goldman [Aug. 19, 2022, Interview]

Ahead of the Aug. 23 primary, Democrat Dan Goldman spoke to FOX 5's Lori Stokes about his campaign for Congress.

Although the AP called the race at 12:39 a.m. on Wednesday, Niou has not conceded. She will appear on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election on the Working Families Party line.

Jones is a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress. The district Jones currently represents covers parts of Westchester County and all of Rockland County. However, after his home in White Plains was redrawn into a neighboring district, he decided to move to Brooklyn and run for the open seat in the new 10th District.

With The Associated Press.

New York primary summary

Turnout was very low in New York's Aug. 23, 2022, primary, which featured races for U.S. House and state Senate. Rep. Jerry Nadler beat Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the newly drawn 12th congressional district.