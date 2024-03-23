Missouri, Louisiana hold presidential primaries Saturday

Two more states are holding primary elections this weekend. Democratic Party voters in Missouri will go to the polls on Saturday, while voters from both parties will make their presidential preference known in Louisiana.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have unofficially secured enough delegates to win their parties' nominations. But the primaries continue.

The Missouri ballot lists Biden, Jason Palmer, Marianne Williamson, former candidate Dean Phillips and two others. "Uncommitted" is also an option. There are 64 pledged Democratic delegates at stake in Missouri.

There is no Republican presidential contest there on Saturday.

File: A street car passes a voting station along St. Charles Avenue during the state Republican primary on March 24, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

In Louisiana, the Democratic ballot lists Biden, Marianne Williamson, former candidate Dean Phillips and five others. There are 48 pledged Democratic delegates at stake.

On the Republican ballot are Trump, former candidates Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy, and three others. There are 47 pledged Republican delegates at stake.

Missouri election results

Louisiana election results

Robert Yoon with the Associated Press contributed to this report.