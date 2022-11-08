Live Connecticut 2022 Election Results

It is election day in Connecticut. There are several key races in Connecticut.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal is seeking another 6-year term in the U.S. Senate in a race against Republican Leora Levy.

Governor Ned Lamont is seeking reelection against Robert Stevanowski and Robert Hotaling. The Attorney General, Secretary of State, and Comptroller races will also be decided.

MORE FOX 5 NY ELECTION COVERAGE

All 5 of the state's congressional seats are up for grabs.

Live election results for Connecticut will display here as they are released after 8 p.m.

Refresh the page to see updates.