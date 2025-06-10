NJ election results: Mikie Sherrill, Jack Ciattarelli win primary for governor

article

As the 2025 primary election day nears its end, New Jersey residents are close to finding out the candidates who will fight to succeed Gov. Phil Murphy as the state’s 57th governor.

Jack Ciattarelli, the Trump-endorsed former state assemblymember, will win the Republican primary race for New Jersey governor, AP projects.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, NJ-11, will win the Democratic primary race for New Jersey governor, AP projects, claiming victory over a crowded and competitive field of prominent current and former officeholders.

New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states holding gubernatorial races after the presidential election, meaning the outcome in November may serve as both a referendum on President Donald Trump’s second term and a preview into who could take power in the 2026 midterm elections.

Who is Jack Ciattarelli?

Jack Ciattarelli, a moderate establishment figure in the Republican field, is making his third bid for New Jersey governor.

Jack Ciattarelli, Republican candidate for governor of New Jersey, left, departs after casting his ballot during early voting in Hillsborough, New Jersey, U.S., on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ciattarelli, a former member of the state's Assembly, initially ran for the New Jersey Governor's office in 2017 – he came in second place in the Republican Party gubernatorial primary, with 31% of the vote.

His second attempt in 2021 proved more successful; Ciattarelli won the Republican Party gubernatorial primary, but lost the general election to incumbent Murphy. He received 48% of the vote to Murphy's 51%.

In his third run, he received an endorsement from President Trump, even though he's received accusations of being a "never-Trumper" from the party's far right.

Policy Positions

His campaign focused on New Jersey's affordability crisis – his plan includes capping property taxes at 1% of a home's assessed value and reducing state spending by 30%.

Ciattarelli has pledged to end New Jersey's Immigrant Trust Directive on his first day in office, allowing local police to cooperate with federal officials on civil immigration matters. He also plans to direct the attorney general to cease lawsuits against the Trump administration. In an NJ Now interview, Ciattarelli expressed willingness to work with President Trump while maintaining the ability to oppose policies detrimental to the state.

Who is Mikie Sherrill?

Sherrill, a former federal prosecutor and U.S. Navy helicopter pilot, was the establishment, left-of-center candidate in a crowded field of Democratic contenders.

Most of her campaign messaging had leaned on her military experience and being able to handle conflict.

"I learned early on: In a crisis, the worst thing you can do is freeze," she said. "You have to choose to lead,"

Sherrill has represented the 11th District, which includes parts of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties, since her 2018 election during President Donald Trump's first administration's midterm. Sherrill flipped the district from Republican control with former Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen's retirement and has been reelected three times since. Sherrill raised $2.8 million during the primary election, placing her among the top House fundraisers in the country.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., speaks at a "Get Out the Vote" rally, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Elizabeth, N.J. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

Before getting elected to Congress, she was a prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. She served in the Navy from 1994 to 2003.

Born in Alexandria, Virginia, the 53-year-old now lives in Montclair, New Jersey with her husband. She is also a mother of four.

During an interview with NJ Now, she said she would address the state’s affordability issues by building more housing, investing in community solar to lower utility costs, and holding the grid operator PJM accountable.

Also at stake are all 80 state General Assembly seats, although only 25 districts face contested races.

