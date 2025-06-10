Live 2025 New Jersey primary election results

article

As the 2025 primary election day nears its end, New Jersey residents are close to finding out the candidates who will fight to succeed Gov. Phil Murphy as the state’s 57th governor.

Jack Ciattarelli, the Trump-endorsed former state assemblymember, will win the Republican primary race for New Jersey governor, AP projects.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, NJ-11, will win the Democratic primary race for New Jersey governor, AP projects, claiming victory over a crowded and competitive field of prominent current and former officeholders.

New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states holding gubernatorial races after the presidential election, meaning the outcome in November may serve as both a referendum on President Donald Trump’s second term and a preview into who could take power in the 2026 midterm elections.

Also at stake are all 80 state General Assembly seats, although only 25 districts face contested races.

Track real-time election results below once polls close at 8 p.m.

