Here's a list of historic firsts if Trump, Harris wins presidential election 2024

As Election Day 2024 approaches, significant milestones are on the horizon, no matter the outcome.

The election could either result in Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the first female president or former President Donald Trump returning as the first president to serve non-consecutive terms.

Election Day 2024

Election Day 2024 is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The election marks a pivotal moment for the Democratic Party.

After President Joe Biden suspended his reelection campaign in July, he endorsed Harris, catalyzing an unprecedented shift late in the election cycle. Despite Biden's strong performance in earlier primaries and caucuses, questions regarding his age and fitness led to a political fallout, forcing Harris into campaign mode.

The election also marks a crucial shift in the Republican Party as Trump's run polarizes the GOP.

Many on the right believe that a Trump victory could help Republicans retain power in the Supreme Court and other key positions, while others worry that it might deepen divisions within the party.

As the election date draws nearer, the implications of these potential outcomes underscore a transformative moment in American politics, regardless of who ultimately takes office.

In recent national polls released on Oct. 16, Vice President Kamala Harris leads in four out of five surveys. The only exception is the Marquette Law School poll, where she is tied with former President Trump.

The latest polling data reveals a tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, with Harris holding a narrow 1.2-point lead nationally, according to FiveThirtyEight. In Michigan, a key battleground, Harris leads by just 0.8 points, underscoring how closely contested this election remains.

An AP-NORC poll highlights the public’s sentiment, showing that about 7 in 10 Americans feel anxious or frustrated about the 2024 campaign, with only about one-third expressing excitement. As Election Day nears, split polls and unsettled predictions point to a race still very much up in the air.

‘Near-Tie’: Harris is up 49%-48% in the latest HarrisX/Forbes poll (Oct. 31)

If Donald Trump secures victory, he would achieve several historical firsts:

First president to serve non-consecutive terms: Trump would become the only president to return to office after losing an election.

Oldest president elected: If Trump wins next month’s election, he would be the oldest person in U.S. history to be elected president.

First convicted felon to hold office: Trump is currently facing felony convictions, marking a significant legal first in U.S. history.

Twice impeached president: Trump’s presidency would be notable for being the only one to face impeachment proceedings twice.

Democratic Presidential Nominee Vice President Kamala Harris listens to Stevie Wonder sing Happy Birthday to her at Divine Faith Ministries in Jonesboro, Georgia on Sunday October 20, 2024. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Should Kamala Harris emerge victorious, she would make history in several ways:

First female President: Harris would break the glass ceiling, becoming the first woman to occupy the highest office in the U.S.

First woman of Color as President: Her victory would highlight a significant shift in representation at the highest levels of government. She would also be the first president of South Asian descent.

First, first gentleman: If elected, her husband would be the first male spouse of a female president, marking another milestone. He would also be the first Jewish vice president.

Second president from California: Harris would be only the second president from California, following Richard Nixon.

As the election date draws nearer, forecasts from political analysts present contrasting views. Presidential predictor Allan Lichtman has forecasted a victory for Harris, while pollster Nate Silver leans toward a Trump win. Additionally, betting odds are beginning to swing heavily in favor of one candidate, reflecting shifting sentiments among voters.

Ultimately, Americans will decide the outcome of this historic election. For more on their predictions, see here.

As the implications of these potential outcomes underscore a transformative moment in American politics, it is clear that the stakes are high for both candidates.