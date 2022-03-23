Trump pulls endorsement of candidate who urged Republicans to move on from 2020 election

article

Former President Donald Trump has withdrawn his endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama in the state's open seat GOP Senate primary.

"Mo Brooks of Alabama made a horrible mistake recently when he went ‘woke’ and stated, referring to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, ‘Put that behind you, put that behind you,’" Trump said in a statement.

Trump went on to say that when he endorsed Brooks he took a 44-point lead in the race and "was unstoppable" but claims his entire lead vanished when he suggested that Republicans stop talking about the 2020 election.

Last August Brooks was booed at a rally with Trump in Cullman, Alabama after he urged them to move past the 2020 election results and look forward.

Trump, in his statement dropping his endorsement of Brooks, wrote that after he heard Brooks’ comments from last summer's rally, "I said, ‘Mo, you just blew the Election, and there’s nothing you can do about it.'"

Brooks trails in the polls to rival GOP Senate candidates Mike Durant, a business executive and former U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter pilot, and Katie Britt, a former chief of staff to longtime Sen. Richard Shelby.

Trump says that he will make a new endorsement in the near future.

The winner of the May 24, 2022 primary will be considered the clear front-runner in November’s general election in the race to succeed Shelby, who’s retiring.

Brooks' Twitter handle still had "Endorsed By President Trump on it on Wednesday after Trump pulled the endorsement.

FOX News contributed to this report.