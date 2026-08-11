Connecticut primary election 2026: Key races, what's on the ballot

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The Brief Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont is running for a third term but must first clear a challenge from state Rep. Josh Elliott. The Democratic nominee will face Republican state Sen. Ryan Fazio in November. In the 1st Congressional District, longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. John Larson is running for a 15th term.



Two veteran Democratic incumbents in Connecticut face strong challenges in a state primary on Tuesday.

What's on the ballot?

What we know:

The contests take place as elements within the party look to redefine the Democratic brand ahead of the midterm elections by replacing old guard figures with younger and often more progressive alternatives.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont is running for a third term but must first clear a challenge from state Rep. Josh Elliott. Both candidates have raised just shy of $400,000 in contributions from individual donors. Nonetheless, Lamont, a wealthy former cable entrepreneur, has far outspent Elliott, thanks to $9.5 million in personal funds he’s invested in his campaign. Elliott has received about $3.8 million from the state’s public election funding program.

Manchester, Ct. April 02, 2026 Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont speaks during a press conference April 02, 2026 at Manchester Head Start in Manchester, Ct. after Governor Lamont announced continued investments to strengthen the state's Head Start on H Expand

The Democratic nominee will face Republican state Sen. Ryan Fazio in November. Republicans last controlled the governorship from 1995 to 2011. Lamont was first elected in 2018 with 49% of the vote and reelected in 2022 with 56%.

In the 1st Congressional District, longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. John Larson is running for a 15th term. Challenging him for the nomination are former Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, Hartford Board of Education member Ruth Fortune and state Rep. Jillian Gilchrest.

HAMDEN, CT - NOVEMBER 24: State Rep. Josh Elliott, D-Hamden, is planning a primary campaign against Gov. Ned Lamont. (Ken Dixon/Connecticut Post via Getty Images)

This year marks Larson’s first primary challenge since he was first elected in 1998. He won a close primary that year with 46% of the vote but has not appeared on a primary ballot in his subsequent 13 reelection bids.

Bronin has slightly outraised and outspent Larson in the campaign overall, although Larson had a slight edge in terms of available cash heading into the primary campaign’s final three weeks. Gilchrest and Fortune trailed far behind in fundraising.

Larson turned 78 in July. In 2025, an incident on the House floor sparked concerns over his health and age when he suffered what he later described as a complex partial seizure while delivering a speech. He said the episode, which caused him to briefly but abruptly stop speaking, was related to a heart condition that he now treats with medication.

The district is heavily Democratic. Larson received 63% of the vote in his 2024 reelection campaign. Then-Vice President Kamala Harris received about 61% of the district vote in the presidential race.

All 36 state Senate seats and all 151 state House seats are up in 2026. Democrats hold two-to-one majorities in both chambers. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.